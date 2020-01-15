Tarpley was traded from the Yankees to the Marlins on Wednesday in exchange for infielder James Nelson and cash considerations.

Tarpley struggled in the majors last season with a 6.93 ERA over 24.2 innings, which led to him being designated for assignment Saturday. The southpaw has major-league experience over the past two seasons, but it wouldn't be surprising if he spent some time at the Triple-A level prior to joining the Marlins' big-league club.