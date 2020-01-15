Marlins' Stephen Tarpley: Traded to Miami
Tarpley was traded from the Yankees to the Marlins on Wednesday in exchange for infielder James Nelson and cash considerations.
Tarpley struggled in the majors last season with a 6.93 ERA over 24.2 innings, which led to him being designated for assignment Saturday. The southpaw has major-league experience over the past two seasons, but it wouldn't be surprising if he spent some time at the Triple-A level prior to joining the Marlins' big-league club.
More News
-
Yankees' Stephen Tarpley: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Yankees' Stephen Tarpley: Staying home for ALDS•
-
Yankees' Stephen Tarpley: Activated Thursday•
-
Yankees' Stephen Tarpley: Expected back Thursday•
-
Yankees' Stephen Tarpley: Starting rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Stephen Tarpley: Resumes throwing•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tracker: Donaldson vacates 3B for Riley
From Josh Donaldson's decision to join the Twins to Alex Wood's reunion with the Dodgers, Scott...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Fantasy baseball: 1B/DH sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...