Marlins' Sterling Sharp: Stolen by Marlins
The Marlins selected Sharp with the third pick of the Rule 5 draft.
One of the more intriguing players available, Sharp excels at generating weak contact and logged a 3.28 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 24:13 K:BB in 24.2 innings in the Arizona Fall League. The 24-year-old righty logged a 63.3 GB% and 3.99 ERA in nine starts at Double-A with the Nationals' organization last year. He could be a groundball specialist in the big-league bullpen before finishing his development in the minors in 2021.
