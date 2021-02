Okert signed a minor-league deal with the Marlins on Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. The deal does not include an invite to spring training.

The 29-year-old southpaw hasn't pitched in the majors since 2018 and has a career 4.28 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 48.1 innings, all of which came with the Giants. Okert will provide the Marlins with some organizational bullpen depth.