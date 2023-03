Okert (groin) will remain in Jupiter after the Marlins break camp, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Okert is dealing with left adductor soreness, and instead of joining the club in leaving Miami's spring facilities he will stay behind. The 32-year-old is projected to be a late-inning option for the Marlins in 2023, but it's overwhelmingly likely that Okert will open the year on the injured list.