The Marlins have selected Allen with the 118th overall pick in the 2021 first-year plater draft.

The outfielder stands 5-foot-11 and 184 pounds. In 2021, Allen enjoyed a stellar season at Mississippi State, slashing .395/.467/.614 in 57 games. He may have the speed to play center field, but will likely end up being a right fielder with adequate arm strength. Allen has proven an ability to hit the ball all over the field, and he's been competent against high-velocity and offspeed stuff alike.