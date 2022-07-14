Scott suffered a blown save Wednesday after he pitched one inning, giving up one run on a hit and two walks while striking out one in the Marlins' 5-4 extra-inning victory over the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision.

Scott entered the game in the top of the ninth inning with a 2-1 lead, but he walked the first two batters he faced before Michael Chavis roped a game-tying RBI double. Scott was able to limit the damage to just one run and retired the next three batters he faced including a strikeout by Ben Gamel. The blown save was his fourth of the campaign and third in his last six opportunities. Scott now owns a 4.17 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with 55 strikeouts over 36.2 innings and he has converted 12 out of 16 save chances this season.