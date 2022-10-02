Scott picked up the save Sunday in Milwaukee, striking out two and walking one in a scoreless 12th inning in a 4-3 extra-innings victory.

Scott allowed a one-out walk before retiring the last two batters to earn his 20th save of the season. Dylan Floro blew a save in the ninth, resulting in Scott being given the chance to convert his first save since Aug. 23. It's been a difficult second half for the 28-year-old as he has a 5.09 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 33:19 K:BB in 23 innings across 24 outings. Floro will likely be called upon first in any remaining save opportunities.