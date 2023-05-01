Scott (2-1) earned the win in Sunday's 4-3 victory over the Cubs. He allowed no runs on two hits over one inning.

Scott worked around a pair of singles in the top of the eighth inning, coaxing a double-play ball from Nelson Velazquez to end the frame. Scott had a productive series against the Cubs, recording a win and a save over two scoreless innings. His ERA still sits at a subpar 5.25 with a 1.17 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB through 12 innings. The 28-year-old lefty was expected to share closing duties with A.J. Puk and Dylan Floro coming into the season, but he's fallen to a distant third on the depth chart. There's little reason to roster Scott at this point, outside of deeper holds leagues.