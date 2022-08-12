Scott allowed two hits and a walk while striking out three across 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save Thursday against the Phillies.

Scott entered the game with two outs in the eighth inning and struck out a batter with runners on first and second to end the frame. He proceeded to allow the first three batters he faced to reach base in the ninth inning but escaped the jam with a pair of punchouts and a groundout to tally his 16th save of the season. Scott has been shaky of late -- he's allowed at least one earned run in four of his last nine appearances -- but the Marlins have given little indication they are looking to move on from him as their closer.