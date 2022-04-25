Scott gave up three runs on two hits while striking out one and getting just one out before being replaced in the ninth inning Sunday against Atlanta. He entered with a 5-1 lead and Miami ended up winning 5-4.

Scott struck out Travis Demeritte for what would have been the first out of the ninth inning with the Marlins up four runs, but it was a wild pitch and Demeritte reached first base safely. That was followed by an Ozzie Albies double, a Matt Olson sacrifice fly and an Austin Riley two-run homer. Scott got a save Saturday in a clean ninth inning and was called on a second day in a row to protect a four-run lead. He created a save situation that Louis Head converted. The Marlins seem to have a committee in the ninth inning, even though manager Don Mattingly would like one pitcher to emerge as the go-to option. Anthony Bender has faltered in the role, so any of Scott, Cole Sulser or Anthony Bass could get opportunities in the short term.