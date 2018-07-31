Marlins' Tayron Guerrero: Activated from DL
Guerrero (back) was reinstated from the 10-day DL prior to Tuesday's game, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Guerrero will return to the Marlins' bullpen following a four-week stay on the disabled list due to a left lumbar strain. He was able to appear in three minor-league games while on a rehab assignment, and should be ready for action heading into Tuesday's tilt with Atlanta.
