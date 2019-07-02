Guerrero (finger) was cleared to start a throwing program Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Guerrero was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a blister on his right middle finger, but he's already been given the green light to resume throwing. It remains to be seen if he'll be ready to come off the shelf following the All-Star break, as the Marlins have yet to provide a timetable for his return.

