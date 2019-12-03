Play

Guerrero was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins have cleared a space on the 40-man roster by designating Guerrero for assignment. He struggled to a 6.26 ERA and 1.70 WHIP with 43 strikeouts over 46 innings a year ago with the big-league club.

