Marlins' Tayron Guerrero: Booted from 40-man roster
Guerrero was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Monday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
The Marlins have cleared a space on the 40-man roster by designating Guerrero for assignment. He struggled to a 6.26 ERA and 1.70 WHIP with 43 strikeouts over 46 innings a year ago with the big-league club.
