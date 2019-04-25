Marlins' Tayron Guerrero: Concedes first run
Guerrero gave up a run on two hits and a HBP while recording only one out in Wednesday's loss to Cleveland.
The right-hander had given the Marlins 10 straight scoreless appearances to begin the year, but Guerrero finally stumbled Wednesday. He still boasts a 0.90 ERA and 12:7 K:BB through 10 innings, but despite his triple-digit fastball, he'll need to sharpen his control if he wants to get a chance at higher-leverage work.
