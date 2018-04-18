Guerrero tossed a scoreless sixth inning in Tuesday's win over the Yankees, allowing one hit and walking two but striking out three.

The 27-year-old is still a work in progress, but having a fastball that routinely hits triple digits will buy him a lot of chances in the big leagues. Guerrero's 6.52 ERA and 1.76 WHIP in 9.2 innings to begin the season won't land him on many fantasy rosters, but his 17:5 K:BB does highlight his upside if he can sharpen his control.