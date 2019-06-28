Guerrero has posted a 6.00 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 5:9 K:BB through nine innings in June.

Those K:BB numbers aren't accidentally reversed. The right-hander has walked a batter an inning in June after a brutal outing Wednesday in which he issued four free passes, and he's also hit two batters and uncorked two wild pitches on the month. Guerrero's triple-digit fastball will keep him in the Marlins' bullpen plans for now, but don't expect him to get many high-leverage chances until he can learn to harness it consistently.

