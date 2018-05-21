Marlins' Tayron Guerrero: Fails to record out in losing effort
Guerrero was charged with his first blown save and second loss of the season Sunday after failing to retire any of the four batters he faced in the ninth inning of Miami's 10-9 loss to Atlanta. He gave up two runs on two hits, two walks and a wild pitch.
The Marlins entered the bottom of the ninth with a 9-4 lead but were unable to close the deal, as Atlanta batted around the order before Dansby Swanson delivered a walkoff single. After closer Brad Ziegler allowed three runs, Guerrero was summoned from the bullpen with two outs and a runner on first base, putting the rookie in line for his first save chance. Guerrero's control then completely betrayed him, as he threw just seven of his 17 pitches for strikes as the Braves completed their comeback. The poor outing bloats Guerrero's ERA to 4.87, but his high-90s fastball and 13.7 K/9 give him plenty of upside if he were to iron out his sometimes-wayward control.
More News
-
Marlins' Tayron Guerrero: Throws fastest pitch of 2018•
-
Marlins' Tayron Guerrero: Continues to rack up strikeouts•
-
Marlins' Tayron Guerrero: Shows upside in debut•
-
Marlins' Tayron Guerrero: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Tayron Guerrero: Will compete for bullpen spot this spring•
-
Marlins' Tayron Guerrero: On the move to Miami•
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start