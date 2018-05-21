Guerrero was charged with his first blown save and second loss of the season Sunday after failing to retire any of the four batters he faced in the ninth inning of Miami's 10-9 loss to Atlanta. He gave up two runs on two hits, two walks and a wild pitch.

The Marlins entered the bottom of the ninth with a 9-4 lead but were unable to close the deal, as Atlanta batted around the order before Dansby Swanson delivered a walkoff single. After closer Brad Ziegler allowed three runs, Guerrero was summoned from the bullpen with two outs and a runner on first base, putting the rookie in line for his first save chance. Guerrero's control then completely betrayed him, as he threw just seven of his 17 pitches for strikes as the Braves completed their comeback. The poor outing bloats Guerrero's ERA to 4.87, but his high-90s fastball and 13.7 K/9 give him plenty of upside if he were to iron out his sometimes-wayward control.