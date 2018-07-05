Guerrero was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with a left lumbar strain, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday, and it appears likely that Guerrero will remain on the shelf until after the All-Star break. He's appeared in 41 games out of the bullpen this season, posting a 4.28 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with a 54:24 K:BB across 40 innings.