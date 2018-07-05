Marlins' Tayron Guerrero: Lands on DL
Guerrero was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with a left lumbar strain, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
The move is retroactive to Wednesday, and it appears likely that Guerrero will remain on the shelf until after the All-Star break. He's appeared in 41 games out of the bullpen this season, posting a 4.28 ERA and 1.58 WHIP with a 54:24 K:BB across 40 innings.
More News
-
Marlins' Tayron Guerrero: Fails to record out in losing effort•
-
Marlins' Tayron Guerrero: Throws fastest pitch of 2018•
-
Marlins' Tayron Guerrero: Continues to rack up strikeouts•
-
Marlins' Tayron Guerrero: Shows upside in debut•
-
Marlins' Tayron Guerrero: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Marlins' Tayron Guerrero: Will compete for bullpen spot this spring•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt in top 25
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Bullpen: Dominguez, Rondon earning saves
Seranthony Dominguez and Hector Rondon continue to pile up saves for their respective teams...
-
Waivers: Ohtani back; Garcia raking
The two-way player is down to a one-player for the time being, but Scott White says Shohei...
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.