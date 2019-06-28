Guerrero was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right middle finger blister, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The move is retroactive to Thursday, meaning Guerrero will be eligible to return for the Marlins' final game before the All-Star break, should he prove ready. Guerrero is averaging close to 99 mph on his fastball, but command and control remain an issue -- he has the second-worst walk rate among qualified relievers at 17.4 percent.