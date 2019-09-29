Guerrero was removed from Saturday's game against the Phillies with left groin tightness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Guerrero delivered a scoreless seventh inning and returned for the eighth, but he exited due to the groin issue after a leadoff walk. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but with the regular season wrapping up Sunday the 28-year-old's 2019 campaign is likely finished.

