Marlins' Tayron Guerrero: Leaves with groin injury
Guerrero was removed from Saturday's game against the Phillies with left groin tightness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Guerrero delivered a scoreless seventh inning and returned for the eighth, but he exited due to the groin issue after a leadoff walk. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but with the regular season wrapping up Sunday the 28-year-old's 2019 campaign is likely finished.
More News
-
Marlins' Tayron Guerrero: Returns from finger injury•
-
Marlins' Tayron Guerrero: Throws bullpen•
-
Marlins' Tayron Guerrero: Throwing from flat ground•
-
Marlins' Tayron Guerrero: On IL with torn fingernail•
-
Marlins' Tayron Guerrero: Returns from injury•
-
Marlins' Tayron Guerrero: Begins rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...