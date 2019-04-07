Guerrero threw 11 pitches that hit 100 mph or better on the radar gun during a scoreless inning of relief Friday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

He hit triple digits on seven straight pitches at one point, an absolutely overpowering display of heat. The key to Guerrero's long-term potential is refining his control and sharpening his slider, and the 28-year-old is showing signs of both in the early going. He's got a 0.00 ERA and 5:2 K:BB through 4.2 innings, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Guerrero leading the Marlins in saves by the end of the year.