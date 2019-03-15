Guerrero struck out two in a perfect inning of relief during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

The flamethrowing right-hander has yet to give up a run this spring in 4.2 innings -- in fact, he's only allowed one hit -- but his 3:2 K:BB is a reminder that despite his triple-digit fastball, Guerrero is still a work in progress. He'll open the season in a set-up role for a Marlins bullpen that doesn't have an established closer, which does make him an intriguing saves lottery ticket in deeper formats, but Guerrero will need to show improved control and a more developed offspeed pitch to have a real shot at ninth-inning success.