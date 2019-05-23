Guerrero gave up two hits and struck out one in a scoreless eighth inning Wednesday to record his third hold of the season in a win over the Tigers.

His first four pitches hit triple digits on the radar gun. Guerrero continues to fill a setup role for the Marlins, although the offense hasn't provided the bullpen with many leads to protect. The right-hander now sports a 2.61 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 25:15 K:BB through 20.2 innings on the year.