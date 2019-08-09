Marlins' Tayron Guerrero: On IL with torn fingernail
Guerrero was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a torn fingernail on his right middle finger, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
He must have either suffered the injury or made it worse in Thursday's appearance against the Braves. Guerrero will be eligible to return Aug. 20. Tyler Kinley was recalled from Triple-A to take Guerrero's place in the bullpen.
