Guerrero allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits while striking out four batters in 1.1 innings against the Cubs on Thursday.

Guerrero earned a spot in the Marlins' Opening Day bullpen with a strong showing in spring training, notching a 0.79 ERA and 0.53 WHIP across 11.1 innings. He continued to impress during his season debut, striking out the first four batters he faced -- a stretch of Ian Happ, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras -- before running into trouble. He was ultimately chased after conceding a homer to Kyle Schwarber and subsequently allowing the next two batters to reach base safely, but the 27-year-old certainly turned some heads with his high-90s heat, and could work his way into a high-leverage role if he continues to hold his own.