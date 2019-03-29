Guerrero struck out two in a perfect sixth inning during Thursday's loss to the Rockies.

The flamethrower touched 99 mph with his fastball in overpowering the bottom of the Colorado order. Guerrero is one of a number of raw but intriguing arms in the Miami pipeline, and if he can sharpen his control, the 6-foot-8 right-hander could work his way into the Marlins' unsettled closer mix before the season is over. Guerrero still has a lot to prove before he should be viewed as anything more than a lottery ticket for fantasy purposes, however.