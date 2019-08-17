Guerrero (blister) has been playing catch from flat ground, Manny Randhawa of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander landed on the IL on Aug. 8 with what was described as a torn fingernail but may have been a reoccurrence of blister issues that plagued him earlier in the year. Guerrero doesn't have a set timetable for his return yet, but if he doesn't require a rehab stint he could be back in the bullpen after something close to the minimum.

