Guerrero's 101.8 mph fastball Monday against the Phillies was the fastest pitch of the season, Paul Severino of Fox Sports Florida reports.

A glance at Guerrero's stats reveals that he performs exactly as you'd expect a 6-foot-8 hurler with triple-digit heat and very little major-league experience to perform. His 40.9 percent strikeout rate ranks 11th among pitcher who have thrown at least 10 innings in 2018, but his 13.6 percent walk rate has held him back, giving him just a 4.40 ERA. Still, his 2.43 FIP suggests that he's actually pitching like one of the better relievers in the league. Dellin Betances makes for an interesting comparison to Guerrero. The equally giant Yankee has a career 39.6 percent strikeout rate and a 11.3 percent walk rate. If Guerrero can trim the walks just a bit, he could put up numbers in line with the 2.38 ERA Betances has recorded over the course of his career.