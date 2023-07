The Marlins have selected White with the 35th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

White is a 6-foot-5, 220-pound prep southpaw from Massachusetts who is the consensus top left-handed pitcher in this class. His fastball touches 97 mph and should comfortably sit in the mid-90s in pro ball as he continues to mature physically. As with many long-limbed high school pitchers, White needs to refine his command, but his curveball and changeup are well ahead of schedule.