Marlins' Tom Koehler: Allows six runs in loss to Reds
Koehler (1-5) allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits and two walks across 5.2 innings in Sunday's loss to the Reds. He struck out two.
Koehler allowed one run through the first three innings before a solo home run in the fourth and a two-run rally in the fifth put him further behind. He attempted to solider through the sixth, but a pair of solo home runs and another base hit chased him from the game with two outs. Koehler has endured a miserable run of form since returning from an injury at the start of the month, posting a 9.87 ERA across 17.1 innings over four starts. His mark for the season sits at 7.92 heading into a home rematch with Cincinnati on Friday.
More News
-
Marlins' Tom Koehler: ERA climbs to 7.92•
-
Marlins' Tom Koehler: Ties season high with seven strikeouts•
-
Marlins' Tom Koehler: Lasts just 1.2 innings Saturday•
-
Marlins' Tom Koehler: Will start Saturday•
-
Marlins' Tom Koehler: Likely coming up to start Saturday•
-
Marlins' Tom Koehler: Activated, optioned to Triple-A•
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...