Marlins' Tom Koehler: Allows six runs in loss to Reds

Koehler (1-5) allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits and two walks across 5.2 innings in Sunday's loss to the Reds. He struck out two.

Koehler allowed one run through the first three innings before a solo home run in the fourth and a two-run rally in the fifth put him further behind. He attempted to solider through the sixth, but a pair of solo home runs and another base hit chased him from the game with two outs. Koehler has endured a miserable run of form since returning from an injury at the start of the month, posting a 9.87 ERA across 17.1 innings over four starts. His mark for the season sits at 7.92 heading into a home rematch with Cincinnati on Friday.