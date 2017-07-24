Marlins' Tom Koehler: Retreats to minors
Koehler was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Monday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Koehler has been awful in 12 starts with the big-league club this season, sporting a 7.92 ERA and a 44:29 K:BB in 55.2 innings pitched. He'll head back to the minors for further development now that he's unavailable to pitch for a few days, although he may not be there long given how much success he's had with the Baby Cakes this season. Hunter Cervenka will replace him on the active roster.
