Telis is expected to be recalled from Triple-A New Orleans ahead of Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Telis has primarily worked as a catcher during his minor-league career and brief stints in the big leagues, but it's expected he'll see most of his duty at first base in his latest trial with the Marlins. Miami's regular starter at the position, Justin Bour (oblique), looks to be bound for the disabled list, so Telis will presumably check in as the club's top backup at first base to Tyler Moore. Telis, who is batting .279/.326/.396 with five home runs and 31 RBI in 306 plate appearances for New Orleans this season, isn't projected to see steady at-bats during his time with the Marlins.