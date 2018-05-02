Marlins' Tomas Telis: Clears waivers and heads to minors
Telis cleared waivers Wednesday and was assigned to Triple-A New Orleans, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Telis made the Marlins Opening Day roster but didn't receive much playing time, starting just twice. He hit a mere .207/.258/.241 in 31 plate appearances.
