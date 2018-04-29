Marlins' Tomas Telis: DFA'd by Marlins
Telis was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Saturday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Telis has appeared in 23 games for the Marlins this season but has mustered only 31 plate appearances and is slashing .207/.258/.298 with eight strikeouts. Miami needed to make room for the return of starting pitcher Wei-Yin Chen (elbow).
