Telis will start at first base and bat seventh in Game 1 of the Marlins' doubleheader Tuesday with the Phillies, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

With Telis set to make his fourth start in five contests, it appears safe to conclude that he's moved ahead of Tyler Moore on the depth chart at first base for the time being. The uptick in at-bats has been well deserved for Telis, who has gone 8-for-23 with five RBI over his past eight games. Telis should still be viewed as one of the lower-end fantasy options at first base, but the fact that he has catcher eligibility in most formats might be enough to make him an appealing pickup, particularly in deeper mixed leagues that start two backstops.