Marlins' Tomas Telis: Draws fourth start in five games
Telis will start at first base and bat seventh in Game 1 of the Marlins' doubleheader Tuesday with the Phillies, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
With Telis set to make his fourth start in five contests, it appears safe to conclude that he's moved ahead of Tyler Moore on the depth chart at first base for the time being. The uptick in at-bats has been well deserved for Telis, who has gone 8-for-23 with five RBI over his past eight games. Telis should still be viewed as one of the lower-end fantasy options at first base, but the fact that he has catcher eligibility in most formats might be enough to make him an appealing pickup, particularly in deeper mixed leagues that start two backstops.
More News
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...