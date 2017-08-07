Marlins' Tomas Telis: Draws second start in three games
Telis will start at first base and bat seventh Monday against the Nationals, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
With Tyler Moore batting just 4-for-29 (.138 average) since Justin Bour (oblique) hit the disabled list July 25, it appears manager Don Mattingly is ready to consider other options at first base. Telis could be in line to get an extended look, as he'll pick up his second start in three games at the position while Moore hits the bench. Telis hasn't been much better than Moore at the big-league level this season, recording four hits in 23 at-bats. As a result, Telis should only be on the radar in NL-only formats at this time.
