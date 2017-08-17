Play

Telis went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Giants.

The switch hitter continues to see semi-regular playing time at first base, but in deeper fantasy leagues where Telis still has catcher eligibility, his .276/.313/.414 slash line through 10 games in August makes him worthy of a roster spot.

