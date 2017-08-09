Marlins' Tomas Telis: Hits bench Wednesday
Telis is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Telis had started three of the last four games at first base, but after recording only two hits in 10 at-bats during those contests, it's too early to say that he'll hold down an everyday role at the position. Manager Don Mattingly will presumably wait until one of Telis or Tyler Moore heats up at the plate before committing to either player as a regular starting option.
More News
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...