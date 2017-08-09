Telis is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Nationals, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Telis had started three of the last four games at first base, but after recording only two hits in 10 at-bats during those contests, it's too early to say that he'll hold down an everyday role at the position. Manager Don Mattingly will presumably wait until one of Telis or Tyler Moore heats up at the plate before committing to either player as a regular starting option.