Marlins' Tomas Telis: In line for Opening Day start
Telis will likely serve as the Marlins' Opening Day catcher with J.T. Realmuto (back) expected to miss the start of the season, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Manager Don Mattingly said that it's "highly likely" that Realmuto will begin the year on the disabled list, thrusting Telis into the primary catching role to begin the 2018 campaign. During 48 games with the Marlins last season, Telis slashed .240/.279/.346 with eight extra-base hits and nine RBI in 111 plate appearances.
