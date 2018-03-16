Marlins' Tomas Telis: Likely to start season in majors
Telis is the frontrunner to open the season as the Marlins' backup catcher, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Telis spent much of his time in the majors at first base last season due to the presence of Jeff Mathis as J.T. Realmuto's (back) backup, but with Mathis out of town and Telis out of options, it may finally be the 26-year-old's time to land an Opening Day roster spot. The switch-hitting catcher batted just .240 in 104 at-bats last season, but he's 8-for-27 (.296) with four RBI this spring. Telis could even land a few starts to open the season since the incumbent catcher is currently injured.
