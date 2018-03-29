Marlins' Tomas Telis: Not in Opening Day lineup
Telis is out of Thursday's lineup, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
This is a bit of a surprise, as it seemed Telis would be the primary catcher while J.T. Realmuto is on the disabled list. Chad Wallach will get the start behind the dish and hit eighth. The Marlins may have opted for the right-handed Wallach because they are facing lefty Jon Lester (Telis is a switch hitter).
More News
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...