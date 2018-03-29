Telis is out of Thursday's lineup, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

This is a bit of a surprise, as it seemed Telis would be the primary catcher while J.T. Realmuto is on the disabled list. Chad Wallach will get the start behind the dish and hit eighth. The Marlins may have opted for the right-handed Wallach because they are facing lefty Jon Lester (Telis is a switch hitter).