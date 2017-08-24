Marlins' Tomas Telis: Not in Thursday's lineup
Telis is out of the lineup for Thursday's series finale against Philadelphia, MLB.com's Joe Frisaro reports.
Telis has seemingly pulled ahead of Tyler Moore at first base while Justin Bour (oblique) continues to recover on the DL, but the 26-year-old will retreat to the bench following five starts in the past seven games. In that span, he has gone 5-for-19 at the plate (.263 average) with three RBI.
