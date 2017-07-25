Marlins' Tomas Telis: Recalled from Triple-A
Telis was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
While he has been primarily developed as a catcher in the minor leagues, Telis is expected to serve as the backup first baseman, with Justin Bour (oblique) headed to the DL and Tyler Moore assuming the starting role. Telis was thought of as a glove-first catcher, so his bat really doesn't profile at first base (85 wRC+ at Triple-A).
