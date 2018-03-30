Telis is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Telis appeared likely to be the team's interim starter while J.T. Realmuto (back) is on the disabled list, but instead it's been Chad Wallach who earned the first two starts behind the plate. Wallach started against the left-handed Jon Lester and the right-handed Kyle Hendricks, so there doesn't appear to be a platoon situation going on. As of right now, Telis seems to be firmly the Marlins' backup, and he'll likely become the third-string catcher in early April when Realmuto recovers from his injury.