Marlins' Tommy Eveld: Shipped to Miami
Eveld was traded to the Marlins for Brad Ziegler on Tuesday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Eveld was recently moved up to the Double-A level but posted a 1.24 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with an 11.0 K/9 and 2.2 BB/9 across 36.1 innings of relief with the Diamondbacks' High-A affiliate this season. In addition, he's converted all 13 of his save opportunities in 2018 and has only allowed two baserunners in 4.1 innings with Double-A Jacksonville. Look for him to remain at the Double-A level for the rest of the year, though the 24-year-old is a good bet to begin the 2019 campaign at Triple-A New Orleans if he continues to excel.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...