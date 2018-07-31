Marlins' Tommy Eveld: Shipped to Miami

Eveld was traded to the Marlins for Brad Ziegler on Tuesday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Eveld was recently moved up to the Double-A level but posted a 1.24 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with an 11.0 K/9 and 2.2 BB/9 across 36.1 innings of relief with the Diamondbacks' High-A affiliate this season. In addition, he's converted all 13 of his save opportunities in 2018 and has only allowed two baserunners in 4.1 innings with Double-A Jacksonville. Look for him to remain at the Double-A level for the rest of the year, though the 24-year-old is a good bet to begin the 2019 campaign at Triple-A New Orleans if he continues to excel.