Nance (shoulder) will resume a throwing program this week, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Nance had to be pulled off a rehab assignment last month because of renewed soreness in his right shoulder, but he's ready to test things out again after a shutdown period. He'll need to re-start a rehab assignment once deemed game-ready, so he figures to be multiple weeks away.
More News
-
Marlins' Tommy Nance: Still feeling soreness•
-
Marlins' Tommy Nance: Throwing live batting practice•
-
Marlins' Tommy Nance: To throw bullpen Saturday•
-
Marlins' Tommy Nance: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Marlins' Tommy Nance: Throws bullpen session•
-
Marlins' Tommy Nance: Ups pitch count in bullpen session•