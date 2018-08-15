Marlins' Trevor Richards: Allows five runs in no-decision
Richards allowed five runs on 10 hits and two walks across 4.1 innings in Tuesday's no-decision against the Braves. He struck out three.
Richards struggled from the jump, allowing a pair of solo home runs in the first inning. He gave up two more runs on two hits, a walk and a wild pitch in the third before the hosts plated one more as three straight men reached in the fifth. Richards set season highs for hits and baserunners allowed in this one while his ERA jumped up to 4.28. He hadn't allowed more than three earned runs in any of his previous six starts and will look to get back on track next week against the Yankees.
