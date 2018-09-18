Marlins' Trevor Richards: Allows four, fans six vs. Washington
Richards surrendered four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six over five innings Monday against the Nationals. He didn't factor into the decision.
Richards gave up a run in the second inning and three in the third, but the Marlins would rally to get him off the hook for the loss. The 25-year-old has been knocked around through three starts in September, allowing 14 earned runs with 10 strikeouts across 11.1 innings. Richards will search for a more favorable outcome in his next start Sunday against Cincinnati.
