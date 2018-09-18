Richards surrendered four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six over five innings Monday against the Nationals. He didn't factor into the decision.

Richards gave up a run in the second inning and three in the third, but the Marlins would rally to get him off the hook for the loss. The 25-year-old has been knocked around through three starts in September, allowing 14 earned runs with 10 strikeouts across 11.1 innings. Richards will search for a more favorable outcome in his next start Sunday against Cincinnati.