Richards allowed four runs on nine hits with no walks across five innings in a no-decision Tuesday against the Rays. He struck out five.

Richards got off to an inauspicious start in this one, allowing a two-run home run to Wilson Ramos in the first inning before giving up two more runs on four hits in the second. He breezed through the next three frames with less difficulty, totaling 68 percent of his pitches for strikes as he went without issuing a walk for the second time this season. Richards' overall line doesn't look particularly impressive, but his 16:4 K:BB over the last three starts indicates he could be beginning to find his way at the big league level. He'll face a much tougher test this weekend against the Nationals.