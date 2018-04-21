Richards (0-2) lasted just 3.2 innings in Friday's loss to the Brewers, giving up six runs (five earned) on five hits while picking up five strikeouts against six walks.

Through four starts, Richards has made it out of the fifth just once. Friday's outing was his shortest, and the six walks he issued were more than he had allowed in his previous three starts combined. Richards now has a 6.16 ERA and 1.68 WHIP. Were Richards to keep his current spot in the rotation, he would face the Dodgers in Los Angeles next week. However, with Dan Straily and Wei Lin Chen expected to return from the disabled list soon, Richards may not find himself in the rotation to make that start.