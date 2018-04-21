Marlins' Trevor Richards: Allows six walks and five earned runs
Richards (0-2) lasted just 3.2 innings in Friday's loss to the Brewers, giving up six runs (five earned) on five hits while picking up five strikeouts against six walks.
Through four starts, Richards has made it out of the fifth just once. Friday's outing was his shortest, and the six walks he issued were more than he had allowed in his previous three starts combined. Richards now has a 6.16 ERA and 1.68 WHIP. Were Richards to keep his current spot in the rotation, he would face the Dodgers in Los Angeles next week. However, with Dan Straily and Wei Lin Chen expected to return from the disabled list soon, Richards may not find himself in the rotation to make that start.
More News
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Pitches seven strong innings•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Takes no-decision•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Sticking in rotation•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Takes loss in debut•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Contract selected ahead of start•
-
Marlins' Trevor Richards: Will be recalled for Monday's start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...